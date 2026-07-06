EU Animal Health Law faces call for reform 10 years on

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The European Commission has published an evaluation of the EU Animal Health Law, 10 years after the rules were adopted, reporting benefits in tackling animal diseases and identifying areas where implementation could be improved.

Animal diseases can affect farmers and rural communities and can also impact public health, economies and trade, the Commission noted in a release on Monday.

It said the Animal Health Law has provided an EU-wide framework focused on prevention and managing risks to help control diseases.

The evaluation also points to areas for further work, including more consistent application of the rules across EU member states, the Commission said.

It added that the system for categorising diseases may need to be more adaptable to new and emerging threats.

The Commission also concluded there could be greater use of vaccination as a preventative tool.

Conference in Brussels on 8 July

The evaluation was published ahead of a high-level conference in Brussels on 8 July to mark 10 years since the Animal Health Law was adopted, the Commission said.

The event will be opened by Olivér Várhelyi, the Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare. The conference will be available to follow online.