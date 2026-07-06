EU clears takeover in asset management sector, raising no competition concerns

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The European Commission has cleared Nuveen’s acquisition of sole control of UK-based asset manager Schroders under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal concerns the asset management sector, the Commission announced on Monday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the takeover.

Asset management is the business of investing money on behalf of clients, such as individuals or institutions.

Case details published online

The case was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions it considers unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further information is available in the Commission’s public competition case register under case number M.12392.