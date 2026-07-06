EU’s job-matching service unveils strategy to address digital and green shifts

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Europe’s job-matching network EURES has published a “Strategy 2030” setting out how it plans to adapt its services for workers and employers amid digital change, the green transition and an ageing population.

EURES – short for European Employment Services – links jobseekers and employers across borders and provides practical information about living and working in different countries, the European Commission noted in a release on Monday.

The network operates through members and partners in 31 countries and runs tools including the EURES portal, which lists vacancies and candidate profiles, and the European Job Days platform, which hosts recruitment events.

Strategy 2030 sets out three headline priorities: “empowering workers”, “supporting employers” and “building a more connected and fair labour market for everyone.”

For jobseekers, EURES said it plans to provide clearer multilingual information and improve “data-driven matching” to connect people with roles that fit their skills and goals.

For employers, the network said it wants to strengthen its role in “fair recruitment” by engaging more with businesses, improving skills matching and offering guidance on legal and fair hiring practices.

Digital services and outreach to vulnerable groups

A major change in the plan is further development of a more advanced digital ecosystem to support skills matching, EURES said.

The strategy also includes a push for more consistent service quality across countries and stronger cooperation between European and national levels.

EURES said it also plans to expand outreach to “vulnerable groups” to improve their access to EURES services and job opportunities.

More information on the strategy and EURES services is available through the EURES portal and the European Job Days website.