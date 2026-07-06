EU-funded expansion turns Azorean firm into global success for remote fish cannery

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A seafood entrepreneur on the Azorean island of Terceira has expanded into smoked and canned fish after securing European Union funding to buy equipment and develop a marketing plan.

Terceira lies about 1,500 km west of mainland Portugal, creating logistical challenges for businesses trying to sell fresh products to distant markets, the European Commission explained in a statement.

Tibério Barbeito founded TZT Flying Fish Azores in his twenties and initially worked as a professional shellfish diver, holding one of 15 shellfish licences on the island.

He began by collecting limpets for the local market before shifting towards exports after prices fell during an economic crisis.

He later started buying lobster and fresh fish from local fishers, but keeping fresh fish in good condition over long distances proved difficult.

EU-backed expansion into smoked and canned fish

Barbeito began experimenting with cold-smoking local fish after seeing a documentary about smoked Alaskan salmon, testing products on family and friends before selling them, the Commission said.

It added that the Azores had not previously had a smoked fish product.

He then moved into canning after receiving support from Grater, a Fisheries Local Action Group, which helped him obtain an EU grant covering 75% of the equipment costs for a canning operation.

A second grant paid for a professional marketing plan.

The canned products are sold under the brand Casa do Portinho and use fish landed by the local fleet, including horse mackerel, Atlantic bonito with safflower and limpets.

The range also includes canned ray and barracuda, which it described as species not found in any other canned products.

Canning activities doubled the company’s revenues and allowed Barbeito to hire a second team member.

Casa do Portinho’s products are now sold in France, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.