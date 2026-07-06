New €250m EU-backed boost for affordable housing in France amidst rental demand

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The European Investment Bank has signed a second €250 million funding tranche with France’s CDC Habitat Group to support the construction of intermediate-rent homes, taking total EIB backing for the programme to €500 million.

The new tranche follows an initial €250 million disbursed in 2025 under a package approved that year, the EIB announced on Friday.

The financing is intended to support the building of around 3,470 intermediate rental homes that are energy-efficient and means-tested.

The properties are expected to be mainly in urban areas where demand for rental housing is high.

Intermediate rental housing typically offers rents below market levels for households whose incomes are too high to qualify for social housing but who still struggle to find accommodation in the private market.

“Affordable housing is at the heart of the EIB’s priorities,” Ambroise Fayolle, an EIB Vice-President, said.

Focus on intermediate-rent housing

The programme is described as targeting middle-income households, including young workers and key workers, who have difficulty finding housing near employment centres, the EIB said.

The partnership will help CDC Habitat increase its work on intermediate rental housing in areas where needs are greatest, Clément Lecuivre, chairman of CDC Habitat’s executive board, stated.

France has received €3.4 billion in EIB housing finance over the past five years, the bank noted.