EU and Italy unveil plan to protect Jordan’s endangered ancient heritage

Credit: EEAS

Italy and the European Union have launched a new project to develop and protect two archaeological sites in Jordan — Mukawer and Abila — with work set to begin through site events held in early July.

The initiative focuses on Mukawer, described as the historic site of St John the Baptist’s imprisonment, and Abila, described as one of the cities of the dodecapolis — a group of ancient towns in the region, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Monday.

The project is funded by the EU and is being implemented by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in collaboration with Jordan’s Department of Antiquities and the University of Perugia.

Key partners met in Amman to take the plans forward, convened by the Italian Embassy to Jordan with support from the AICS office in Amman, the EU Delegation to Jordan said.

Site visits and training set out in July

Two site events are being used to mark the start of the implementation phase — a visit to Mukawer on 2 July 2026 and a session at Abila on 5 July 2026, the EU Delegation to Jordan said.

The programme includes work to improve access routes to the Mukawer fortress and preserve historic caves along the path.

Training for staff from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Department of Antiquities is scheduled to begin on 14 July in partnership with Yarmouk University, focusing on conservation and archaeological research methods.