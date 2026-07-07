Summer dominates EU tourism as 31% of overnight stays in July, August

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Nearly a third of all nights spent in tourist accommodation across the EU in 2025 took place in July and August.

A total of 31.1% of overnight stays were recorded in the bloc’s two busiest months, with July and August ranking top in every EU country, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Eurostat defines “overnight stays” as nights spent by guests in tourist accommodation.

The seasonal pattern was strongest in Croatia, where 54.5% of overnight stays were concentrated in July and August, followed by Bulgaria at 43.4% and Greece at 41.6%.

The lowest shares were recorded in Malta (21.9%), Germany (24.0%) and Finland (24.1%).

August far ahead of January across the EU

August was the busiest month for tourism nights in 2025, with 3.6 times more overnight stays across the EU than in January, the slowest month, Eurostat said.

Some countries recorded much larger gaps between peak and off-season months. In Croatia, overnight stays in August were 41.1 times higher than in January, while Greece recorded a ratio of 20.5.

The data come from Eurostat’s latest analysis of seasonality in the tourist accommodation sector, which also accompanies the publication of a first set of harmonised European indicators on tourism sustainability.