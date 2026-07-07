NATO boosts arms co-production to fast-track air defence for allies, Ukraine

Credit: NATO

NATO allies agreed new multinational procurement coalitions and transatlantic co-production initiatives at the NATO Summit and Defence Industry Forum in Ankara on Tuesday.

Several allies formed new procurement coalitions to jointly acquire capabilities, with a focus on air defence and strike systems.

NATO informed that the coalitions are intended to bring countries’ purchasing together and speed up delivery of equipment for allied forces and Ukraine.

The United States and several American defence companies also agreed new co-production initiatives with major European defence firms.

Spending pledge linked to new projects

The arrangements will allow the production of key US capabilities in Europe.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the announcements were “big news” and “a demonstration of NATO transatlantic unity in delivering key capabilities for our security.”

“Our Alliance can do more when we do it together,” he added.

The new co-production projects are part of NATO’s effort to turn the alliance’s commitment to spend 5% of GDP on defence into “real capabilities”, the organisation said.