NATO unveils major aircraft-sharing plan as seven nations pool A400M fleet

Credit: Airbus/NATO

Seven NATO countries have launched a new multinational project to expand their shared fleet of Airbus A400M military transport aircraft.

The initiative was announced at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, Turkey, with Belgium, Croatia, France, Poland, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom taking part, the alliance press service announced.

NATO said the project will use a “pooling and sharing” model, where participating countries pool aircraft and share costs, and can also work together on areas including procurement, logistical support and training.

The Airbus A400M is a military transport aircraft used to move troops and equipment, and can carry heavy loads over long distances.

Finland joins NATO tanker fleet

Finland has joined NATO’s Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet — a shared group of Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft used for air-to-air refuelling and transport — bringing the membership to nine countries, NATO said.

The other members are Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

The group also announced the imminent delivery of its 10th Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft, moving the fleet closer to its planned total of 12 aircraft.

NATO said the A330 MRTT fleet received its first aircraft in 2020.