NATO expands surveillance fleet with cutting-edge drones for maritime monitoring

Credit: NATO

Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway have announced plans to procure up to five Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton uncrewed aircraft to expand NATO’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance fleet.

The announcement was made at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, Turkey, the alliance press service reported on Tuesday.

NATO said the Triton aircraft will complement its existing Alliance Ground Surveillance fleet, which operates from Sigonella airbase in Italy.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance — known as ISR — refers to collecting information, monitoring activity and gathering data to support military decision-making.

The organisation said the MQ-4C Triton is designed for maritime surveillance and can sustain 24-hour flights at altitudes of more than 15km.

Industrial consortium to deliver capability

A transatlantic industrial consortium is being formed to deliver the programme, NATO said.

Northrop Grumman will build the aircraft, while Airbus Defence and Space and other European companies will provide the ground segment, as well as data management services, command and control, infrastructure and mission support.