NATO presents space mega-constellation plan as allies expand defence cooperation

Credit: NATO

NATO has announced new multinational projects covering space-based surveillance, long-range strike weapons and air and missile defence at a defence industry forum held during the alliance’s summit in Ankara.

Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska outlined the initiatives at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum on Tuesday, the alliance press service announced.

Eight allied countries have launched a project to explore developing a space “mega-constellation” called HALO, which NATO said would support high-speed communications, intelligence gathering and missile tracking.

Spain has joined NATO’s Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space (APSS) programme — a space-based surveillance initiative — becoming the 19th participating country.

Turkey also announced plans to develop two new high-resolution Earth observation satellites, while German company Isar Aerospace signed a contract with Canada’s Maritime Launch Services to secure launch pad capacity.

Munitions and air defence procurement

Allies also announced new projects and contracts linked to strike capabilities, including work to develop a generic NATO-standard 155mm munition — a widely used artillery shell size — and to scale up production of 155mm rounds and loitering munitions.

Turkey committed to procuring a significant number of ATMACA land-based long-range cruise missiles.

On integrated air and missile defence, allies unveiled new cooperation initiatives focused on countering lower-altitude threats such as drones and cruise missiles, and on improving passive air surveillance.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency will acquire 700 PAC-2 and 200 PAC-3 missiles — interceptor missiles associated with the Patriot air defence system.

Belgium and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding covering government-to-government procurement of air defence systems, while Turkey announced major investments in domestic air defence production.