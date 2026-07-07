NATO allies unite on 155mm artillery plan to boost firepower flexibility

Credit: NATO

NATO allies have agreed a series of multinational projects and procurement steps covering artillery ammunition and longer-range strike systems at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, Turkey.

Nine countries — Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden and Turkey— agreed to work together on a prototype for a generic NATO 155mm munition, NATO informed on Tuesday.

The initiative is called the Generic NATO Indirect Fire Round (GENIFR) High Visibility Project, and it is intended to set parameters for a future 155mm artillery shell that can be used interchangeably across NATO forces.

Six allies — Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Turkey and the United Kingdom — also launched a separate High Visibility Project on Ground-Based Precision Strike Capabilities to explore multinational development of “deep precision strike” weapons, including new launchers and missiles.

Contracts for more ammunition and loitering munitions

NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency helped put in place several framework contracts to buy additional 155mm ammunition and loitering munitions — weapon systems designed to circle over an area before striking a target.

Turkey also announced a national investment in ATMACA land-based, long-range cruise missiles.