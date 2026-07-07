NATO launches defence reforms to tackle industrial gaps amid growing demands

Credit: NATO

NATO has launched two new initiatives intended to make it easier for companies to engage with the alliance and to increase defence production capacity.

Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the measures at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara on 7 July 2026, the alliance press service reported.

One initiative, the NATO Front Door for Industry, is a new online platform offering what NATO described as a single point of access to NATO procurement opportunities, innovation events, and other ways for companies to engage with the alliance.

Rutte said the platform was being launched to “improve awareness of opportunities and streamline engagement with the Alliance”, NATO reported.

New framework to link factory capacity across allies

The second initiative, called the NATO Engine, is a new framework designed to expand industrial production across NATO countries by linking available factory capacity and supporting cross-border co-operation between European, Canadian and US companies.

Rutte stated that the framework was created because “no one nation has the industrial capacity required to meet the large and growing demand”, particularly for air defence and strike capabilities.

NATO said the initiatives were presented as part of wider measures discussed at the forum linked to a commitment to invest 5% of GDP in defence.