NATO allies launch major effort to secure critical defence raw materials

Credit: NATO

NATO has launched a new multinational project on critical raw materials for defence, announced by Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara.

The initiative is a High Visibility Project — a NATO label for cooperative, multinational efforts — involving 12 Allies, the alliance informed.

It will focus on the acquisition, storage, transport and management of critical raw materials, components and recycled products used in defence production.

“For our defence to remain ready and strong, we need our industrial base and our supply chains to be resilient,” Rutte said.

12 countries taking part

The participating Allies are Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Turkey, NATO said.

The project is intended to strengthen the resilience of defence supply chains through joint work among the participating countries.