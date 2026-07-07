EU Parliament greenlights post-disaster aid for Spain, Romania, Cyprus

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MEPs have approved €144.1 million in EU aid for Spain, Romania and Cyprus after wildfires, floods and heatwaves in 2025.

The European Parliament voted by 642 to 13, with one abstention, to back releasing the money from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) — the bloc’s main post-disaster relief scheme, the Parliament informed on Tuesday.

Spain is set to receive €120.55 million, Romania €14.34 million and Cyprus €9.21 million.

Spain and Cyprus have already received advance payments of €30 million and €2.3 million respectively.

The funding can be used for emergency response measures such as restoring essential infrastructure and public services, cleaning up affected areas, and providing temporary accommodation and rescue services.

Disasters in 2025

Spain faced prolonged drought, intense heatwaves and several major wildfire outbreaks during 2025, with the most destructive fires beginning in August and forcing mass evacuations, while eight people died, the European Parliament said.

Romania was hit by severe flooding in May and June 2025 after days of heavy rainfall, with several regions suffering extensive damage.

Floodwaters at the Praid Salt Mine in Romania compromised critical infrastructure and caused widespread power outages.

In Cyprus, two major wildfires in July 2025 affected mainly the Limassol and Paphos regions, displacing thousands of residents, killing two people and destroying nearly 900 private properties, while disrupting education and healthcare services.

The EUSF has provided more than €10 billion in support for 147 disaster events since it was launched in 2002, including 127 natural disasters and 20 public health emergencies, across 25 EU member states and six accession countries.