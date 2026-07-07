Major win for EU travellers as new rights tackle hidden fees and delays

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Air passengers in the EU are set to get new rights including fare displays that include carry-on luggage, automatic refunds for travellers who choose reimbursement, and free adjacent seating for children under 14 with an accompanying adult, after the European Parliament approved an updated rulebook on Tuesday.

MEPs backed changes agreed with EU member states in talks with the Council of the EU by 646 votes to 12, with three abstentions, the European Parliament announced.

The rules update legislation that has been in force since 2004 and covers disruption such as denied boarding, cancellations and delays.

Existing compensation rights linked to long delays are kept, including the ability to claim compensation when a flight arrives more than three hours late.

Compensation amounts remain tied to distance — €250 for journeys up to 1,500km, €400 for intra-EU journeys over 1,500km and other journeys between 1,500km and 3,500km, and €600 for longer journeys.

Airlines will still be able to refuse compensation in “extraordinary circumstances” beyond their control, with examples including natural disasters, war, weather conditions, unruly passengers and certain strikes.

Carriers will still have a duty of care for stranded passengers, including refreshments every two hours, a meal after three hours, and overnight accommodation if needed for long delays — for up to three nights when disruption is beyond the airline’s control.

Refunds, tickets and seating

Passengers who opt for reimbursement rather than rerouting will receive refunds automatically, while people affected by disruption must be given clear instructions on claiming compensation within four days of their journey ending, the European Parliament said.

It added that travellers will not be required to have a user account or a specific app to receive the information.

Under the new rules, passengers will have nine months to submit a compensation claim and airlines will have 30 days either to pay or to explain why they are refusing and point to complaint steps.

The changes also include new ticket and boarding provisions, including a right to take the return leg of a return ticket even if the outbound flight was not used, without an extra fee.

Airlines, intermediaries and search portals will have to show air fares inclusive of carry-on luggage at the start of the booking process, while still being allowed to offer cheaper tickets for passengers travelling without hand luggage.

Air passengers will be entitled to bring one personal item, such as a small bag or backpack, on board without extra cost, and airlines will no longer be able to charge for correcting spelling errors in names or for printing a boarding pass after check-in.

Passengers must also be able to get a digital boarding pass at check-in without having to create an account or download an app, and cannot be denied boarding for using their own printed copy of a digitally issued boarding pass.

Families will have the right to have a person accompanying a child under 14 seated next to them without an additional fee, and the same adjacent-seating right will apply to passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility and to pregnant women, according to the European Parliament.

It added that passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility will have the right to compensation, rerouting and assistance from airlines if they miss a flight because the airport failed to help them reach the gate on time.

The agreement now needs final confirmation by the Council by the beginning of August 2026, with the updated rules due to take effect 20 days after publication in the EU’s Official Journal and a one-year period for countries and companies to prepare for implementation.