Ireland outlines ambitious EU plans before MEPs on trade, energy, Ukraine support

Credit: European Parliament

MEPs debated Ireland’s priorities for its six-month Presidency of the Council of the EU with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told the chamber: “We are entering a critical six months for our continent,” adding that the Parliament would be “a trusted partner.”

Martin said Ireland would focus on EU “competitiveness, values, and security” under the banner of “strength with unity”, the Parliament reported.

He said the Presidency would work to remove barriers to trade within the EU, tackle “unnecessary regulatory burdens”, and boost internal market trade.

On external trade, Martin said Ireland would seek to build an EU–US trade and investment relationship and work for a “close and constructive partnership” with the UK.

Martin also said Ireland would work with MEPs to conclude the “European grids package” — EU proposals linked to electricity networks — as part of efforts on energy security of supply and “sustainable, affordable, and secure energy systems.”

Ukraine, enlargement and the EU’s next long-term budget

Ireland will aim to complete accession negotiations with Montenegro, make “substantial progress” with Moldova and Ukraine, and advance Western Balkan countries’ EU paths “as far as they are ready to go”, Martin said.

He stated that the Presidency would continue “unwavering support” for Ukraine and back increased pressure on Russia, including “tighter and stronger sanctions.”

On the Middle East, Martin reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel–Palestine conflict and described the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank as “dire”, adding that Europe “must do more.”

Martin said he believed agreement in the Council on the EU’s next long-term budget — its multi-year spending plan — could be achieved by the end of 2026, and that Ireland would set out its thinking in a new negotiating “box” in the autumn.

MEPs responding to Martin raised issues including productivity, regulatory burdens, affordable energy, the single market and EU enlargement, while several also debated how to balance investment in defence and competitiveness with support for cohesion policy, the Common Agricultural Policy and social priorities.