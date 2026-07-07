EU takes formal step on basic income bid amid AI-driven job fears

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The European Commission has registered a European Citizens’ Initiative calling for the introduction of an unconditional basic income across the EU.

The initiative, titled “Introduction of Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) throughout the EU”, was submitted by organisers who argued that rapid developments in artificial intelligence and robotics could lead to fewer jobs, the Commission reported on Tuesday.

They asked the Commission to take “all necessary and legal steps” that could help with introducing UBI in EU member states and to issue a recommendation for countries to work on introducing it.

Registration means the initiative has met the EU’s formal legal conditions and is considered admissible under the European Citizens’ Initiative Regulation.

The Commission said it has not assessed the substance of the proposal at this stage and that registration does not affect any eventual decision on its merits.

UBI is generally used to describe regular cash payments to people without conditions, such as work requirements.

What happens next

The organisers now have six months to begin a 12-month period of collecting signatures, the Commission said.

For the initiative to move forward, it must gather at least one million valid statements of support from EU citizens, and reach minimum thresholds in at least seven member states.

If those requirements are met, the Commission must respond and decide what action — if any — it will take, and explain its decision.

European Citizens’ Initiatives were introduced by the Lisbon Treaty and officially launched in April 2012, allowing citizens to invite the Commission to propose laws in areas where it has the power to act. Since the scheme began, 132 initiatives have been registered.

The Commission said the content of the initiative reflects the views of its organisers, not those of the Commission.