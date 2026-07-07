EU’s livestock strategy aims to tackle animal welfare, finance, disease challenges

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The European Commission has adopted its first EU Livestock Strategy alongside a Protein Action Plan, setting out measures it says will help the livestock sector deal with economic pressures, animal disease risks, environmental requirements and shifting markets.

The strategy outlines five priorities, including plans to strengthen risk-management tools and to explore a new insurance and re-insurance scheme for farmers, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also sets out work to support member states in preventing and responding to animal diseases through earlier detection and action.

The Commission said it will look at how access to finance could support changes such as a transition to cage-free systems, as well as measures linked to circularity and the bioeconomy — using renewable biological resources such as crops, residues and waste to produce food, materials and energy.

It also stated that it will work on greater alignment of production standards, particularly on animal welfare, in line with World Trade Organisation obligations.

Protein plan targets bigger share of EU-grown supply

Alongside the livestock strategy, the Commission published a Protein Action Plan aimed at increasing the supply and use of protein grown in the EU.

Only 25% of protein from oilseeds and protein crops was sourced in the EU in 2025.

The Commission said the plan targets raising that share to 35% by 2035, and includes support for European protein crop production and steps to improve the competitiveness of EU-grown proteins.

It added it will encourage innovation, investment and improved monitoring of protein dependencies.

In background figures, the Commission said livestock accounts for about 40% of EU agricultural added value and generates €400 billion in annual turnover.

The sector employs around 7 million people on 4 million farms across Europe.