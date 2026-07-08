NATO allies ramp up strike systems in response to growing defence demands

Credit: Unsplash

NATO allies have agreed two new multinational initiatives on artillery ammunition and longer-range strike systems at a defence industry forum held alongside the NATO summit in Ankara on 7 July 2026.

Nine allies — Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden and Turkey — signed up to work on a prototype for a generic NATO-standard 155mm artillery round, NATO informed on Wednesday.

The project, called the Generic NATO Indirect Fire Round (GENIFR), is intended to set parameters for a future 155mm munition that is fully interchangeable and interoperable across NATO forces.

NATO described 155mm as a key calibre used by many Allied artillery systems, and said the GENIFR work is intended to streamline and speed up production.

New project to explore ground-based precision strike

Six allies — Denmark, France, Italy, Norway, Türkiye and the United Kingdom — also launched a separate multinational “High Visibility Project” to explore the development of ground-based precision strike capabilities, including new launchers and missiles, NATO said.

Separately, NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency helped put in place several framework contracts to buy additional 155mm ammunition and loitering munitions — weapons that can circle over an area before striking a target.

Turkey also announced a major national investment in ATMACA land-based, long-range cruise missiles.