€200m cloud deal shifts NATO from legacy systems to unified network

NATO has signed a contract worth about €200 million with Accenture to build and run a new secure cloud-based network for its internal operations.
The deal was signed at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum by NCIA General Manager Dr Dylan Browne and Accenture’s EMEA defence industry lead Olivier Girard, the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) said on Wednesday.
The programme, called the Protected Business Network (PBN), is intended to provide a standardised digital platform for NATO’s classified work, allowing personnel to communicate, coordinate and access data across the Alliance.
NCIA said the new system will replace “legacy approaches” and introduce a common operating model and standard engineering practices, with a secure environment for developing, deploying and maintaining digital services.
Accenture will design, implement and operate the core PBN platform over seven years in a “multi-cloud” environment — meaning it will use more than one cloud computing service — provided by NCIA.
Roll-out to 29,000 users
The network is expected to support secure cloud services for around 29,000 users across the Alliance as it is progressively deployed, according to NCIA.
The PBN was approved by the North Atlantic Council as a NATO-wide capability programme.
The contract will be delivered through firm-fixed-price task orders between 2026 – 2033, with an estimated overall value of approximately €200 million.