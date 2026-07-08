EU-Mexico deal clears tariff hurdles, opens path for €100m trade savings

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MEPs have approved two agreements designed to update the EU’s political and trade relationship with Mexico, including an interim deal that would let new trade rules apply earlier

The modernised global agreement will replace the current framework that has been in place since 2000, and was backed by 479 votes to 119, with 65 abstentions, the European Parliament said in a release on Wednesday.

The Parliament also approved an interim trade agreement covering parts of the broader deal that fall under exclusive EU competence — including customs duties, protection for innovations and traditional products, and access to Mexican public tenders — by 474 votes to 131, with 60 abstentions.

The interim arrangement would allow updated trade provisions to take effect without waiting for ratification by all EU member states, and would expire once the modernised global agreement fully enters into force.

Tariffs, food names and public contracts

MEPs said the agreement would remove almost all remaining tariffs, including on some agri-food exports where Mexican tariffs currently reach up to 45% on products such as cheese and pork, the European Parliament said.

A total of 568 EU geographical indications — protected names for foods and drinks linked to specific regions — would be recognised in Mexico under the deal, making it illegal to sell imitations.

In a resolution accompanying the agreement, MEPs said that under the “most ambitious scenario” total EU exports of goods and services could increase by 75%, and EU companies could save up to €100 million a year in customs duties.

The agreement would also give EU bidders access to procurement markets in 14 Mexican states and a wider range of public contracts.

Now that Parliament has given its consent, the Council of the EU can formally conclude the modernised global agreement, which would then need ratification by all EU member states and Mexico before it can fully enter into force.

The Council can also conclude the interim trade agreement, which would enter into force after both sides complete their internal procedures.

Mexico is the EU’s second-largest trading partner in Latin America, while the EU is Mexico’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export market after the United States. The EU and Mexico signed both agreements on 22 May 2026.