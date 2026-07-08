Moldova edges closer to EU membership amid warnings of Russian interference

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MEPs have backed a European Parliament report saying Moldova is making steady progress towards EU membership despite what they described as continued Russian interference in the country’s internal affairs.

The report welcomes the opening of accession talks on the EU’s “fundamentals cluster”, a first set of negotiating chapters that covers the judiciary and fundamental rights, freedom and security, and financial control, the European Parliament announced on Wednesday.

MEPs urged EU member states in the Council to open all the remaining negotiation clusters “without further delay”, and said the process should follow a merit-based approach.

The text also refers to an assessment by the European Commission that Moldova has made good progress on justice sector reform and on preventing and fighting corruption.

MEPs said Moldova should keep addressing the influence of oligarchs in political, economic and media life as it continues its EU path.

Warning over Russian pressure and support for resilience

MEPs warned of continued Russian pressure on and interference in Moldova’s democratic processes, including attempts to divide society over the country’s EU accession trajectory, the European Parliament said.

They called on the EU and its member states to strengthen support for Moldova’s institutional resilience, strategic communication capacity, cybersecurity, independent media and democratic safeguards.

The report also welcomes deeper economic integration between Moldova and the EU single market and encourages further steps towards gradual sectoral integration and trade liberalisation.

On energy, MEPs welcomed a Moldovan government plan to become independent from Russian energy resources.

The report reiterates Parliament’s position on Moldova’s territorial integrity and calls for a peaceful resolution regarding Transnistria, while saying Russia must withdraw all military personnel, equipment and ammunition from the area.

The report was adopted by 505 votes in favour, 115 against and 45 abstentions.

“The start of formal EU accession negotiations with Moldova signals that the EU recognises and rewards the country’s concrete achievements,” said the report’s rapporteur Sven Mikser.