MEPs push Ukraine’s EU path forward, caution over wartime elections and neighbours

Credit: Openverse

MEPs have backed a report calling for a “constructive discussion” on how to advance Ukraine’s path towards EU membership, after accession talks on key “fundamentals” were opened in June 2026.

The report was adopted by 460 votes in favour, 136 against and 59 abstentions, the European Parliament informed on Wednesday.

MEPs said EU member states should take account of developments in countries seeking to join the bloc, including what they described as Russia’s attempts to undermine public support for EU membership, and work on Ukraine’s future security and that of Europe.

The Parliament said it welcomed the opening of the first “fundamental cluster” of accession negotiations in June 2026 and said it hoped other clusters would follow soon.

The “fundamentals” cluster is an early stage in EU accession talks that covers issues such as the rule of law and democratic institutions.

Rule of law, elections and relations with neighbours

Ukraine’s “extraordinary efforts” to strengthen democratic institutions and maintain the separation of powers during wartime were praised in the report, with MEPs also welcoming progress on judicial reform and anti-corruption measures, the Parliament said.

MEPs declared reforms should continue, and noted that meeting rule of law standards would support transparency and accountability in reconstruction and economic recovery, as well as improve the investment climate and international partners’ trust.

On elections, the report said sufficient time should be allowed to ensure free and fair polls once martial law is lifted, and it rejected pressure from the US administration for Ukraine to hold elections while Russia’s war continues.

MEPs also said they welcomed a June 2026 G7 leaders’ statement on Ukraine and called for support for what they described as Ukraine’s momentum on the battlefield, alongside increased pressure on Russia’s war economy.

The report welcomed the first €3.2 billion instalment under the Ukraine Support Loan, and called for predictable multiannual EU financial support to help Ukraine cover recovery and defence costs without annual uncertainty.

MEPs criticised Ukraine’s decision to rename an elite military unit after the “heroes” of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), saying it showed disregard for Polish sensitivities and grief and risked harming neighbourly relations.

Rapporteur Michael Gahler said Ukraine had “changed profoundly for the better” since 2014, but added that further work was needed — including continued judicial reforms and the “unhindered work” of anti-corruption bodies — to progress in the accession process.