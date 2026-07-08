EU disburses €153m to Lithuania amid tight deadline for recovery goals

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Lithuania has received €153 million from the European Commission under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, marking the country’s sixth payment from the bloc’s post-pandemic funding programme.

The money was paid out net of pre-financing under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the main funding tool within NextGenerationEU, which supports EU member states with reforms and investment, the Commission announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest payment is linked to measures including stronger minimum income support for vulnerable groups, greater transparency on electricity grid capacity, and the roll-out of digital tools in public administration.

The package also covers steps related to building renovation, monitoring healthcare quality, and improving cultural accessibility for people with disabilities.

Payment follows March request

Lithuania submitted its sixth payment request on 31 March 2026 and it was approved on 18 May 2026, the Commission said.

With the new disbursement, Lithuania has now received €2.8 billion — 73.7% of its total €3.85 billion allocation — and has met 65% of the milestones and targets in its national recovery and resilience plan.

RRF payments are performance-based and depend on countries meeting agreed milestones and targets in their national plans.

All remaining milestones and targets must be implemented by August 2026, with final payment requests submitted by the end of September 2026 ahead of the facility closing at the end of 2026.