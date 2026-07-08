Zurich and logistics firms dominate EU merger approvals under simplified reviews

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The European Commission has cleared five mergers and acquisitions under the EU Merger Regulation, including Zurich Insurance Group’s takeover of UK insurer Beazley and a joint purchase of a logistics property in Bönen, Germany, by Prologis and NBIM.

Zurich Insurance Group of Switzerland was approved to acquire sole control of Beazley plc of the UK, a deal centred on insurance products and services, according to the Commission's announcement published on Tuesday.

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because the companies’ market positions would remain limited, and reviewed the case under its simplified procedure.

Prologis, L.P. of the US and NBIM Nerva S.à r.l. of Norway were also cleared to take joint control of a logistics property in Bönen, Germany, in a transaction focused on logistics real estate.

That deal was also assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, with the regulator again citing limited combined market positions.

US fibre network deals cleared due to limited EEA impact

Oak Hill Capital Management and The Carlyle Group, both of the US, received approval to acquire joint control of Wyyerd Group Holdings, a business linked to high-speed fibre optic networks in the US, the Commission said.

T-Mobile USA and Oak Hill Capital Management were separately cleared to acquire joint control of Greenlight HoldCo and Future Fiber Holdings — also known as GoNetSpeed — which provide fibre-to-the-premises broadband, a type of fixed-line internet delivered directly to buildings.

In both fibre-related cases, the Commission said the transactions did not raise competition concerns because they would have a limited impact on the European Economic Area, and were handled under the simplified procedure.

The Commission also cleared Parker-Hannifin’s acquisition of sole control of Filtration Group Corporation, a deal involving filtration and separation products, citing limited market positions and no competition concerns.