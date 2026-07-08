EU raises €11b as debt nears €1 trillion amid aggressive funding goals

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission said it raised €11 billion in EU-Bonds in its seventh syndicated bond sale of 2026.

The deal was split into two parts — a €6 billion new five-year bond maturing on 13 October 2031 and a €5 billion increase to an existing 20-year bond maturing on 12 October 2046.

The five-year bond pays a 2.875% annual coupon and was sold at a re-offer yield of 2.947%, the Commission on Wednesday.

Investor demand topped €83 billion, equal to about 13.8 times the amount on offer.

The tapped 20-year bond pays a 4.000% coupon and was sold at a re-offer yield of 4.018%.

Orders exceeded €94 billion, or around 18.8 times the €5 billion issued.

Part of an €80 billion funding plan

The issuance forms part of the Commission’s €80 billion funding target for the second half of 2026, it said.

The EU’s total outstanding debt now stands at about €827.16 billion, including €41.5 billion of short-term EU-Bills and €84.2 billion of NextGenerationEU Green Bonds, the Commission said.

EU-Bills are short-term securities, while green bonds are used to finance projects with environmental objectives under the EU’s NextGenerationEU recovery programme.

The transaction was led by Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW, Morgan Stanley and SG.