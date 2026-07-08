EU clears Nordic ferry and Vietnam aviation deals, citing no competition threats

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The European Commission has cleared two deals under the EU Merger Regulation — Gotlandsbolaget and EQT’s acquisition of joint control of Nordic Ferry Infrastructure in Norway, and the creation of an aircraft maintenance joint venture in Vietnam involving Sun Group, HAECO, Toyota Tsusho and Japan Airlines.

Gotlandsbolaget of Sweden and EQT of Luxembourg will acquire joint control of Nordic Ferry Infrastructure Holding AS, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

The transaction relates mainly to passenger and freight ferry operations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

The Commission said it did not identify competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets. The deal was reviewed under the simplified merger review procedure.

Vietnam aircraft maintenance joint venture

In a separate decision, the Commission approved the creation of a joint venture called HAECO Vietnam (Aircraft Engineering) Company Limited by Sun Group Corporation of Vietnam, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO), and Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Japan Airlines.

The transaction relates primarily to heavy maintenance services for commercial aircraft in Vietnam.

The Commission concluded the joint venture would not raise competition concerns because of its limited impact on the European Economic Area — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — and it was also examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case numbers M.12388 and M.12495.