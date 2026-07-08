Persian Gulf: EU urges all parties to respect the ceasefire

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.© EU

The European Commission on Wednesday urged all sides in the conflict between the US/Israel and Iran to fully respect the ceasefire in existence since 17 June, after US President Donald Trump said he believed the truce had collapsed.

The United States launched attacks on Iran overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, saying they were in response to Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran retaliated by targeting US sites in Gulf countries.

On Wednesday morning, Trump said that, in his view, the ceasefire was no longer holding. He said negotiators could continue talks but added: “I think they are wasting their time.”

Asked about the situation at the European Commission’s daily press briefing, a spokesperson said that diplomacy, and diplomacy alone, can deliver a lasting solution to all outstanding issues.

When asked whether the EU considered the ceasefire to be broken, the spokesperson repeated that it was “essential” for “all actors to fully respect the ceasefire.”

The Commission also called on the parties to respect the UN resolution of 11 March condemning attacks against Gulf states and to refrain from any action liable to undermine the ongoing diplomatic process.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had earlier written on X that the exchange of fire between the United States and Iran was further complicating already fragile negotiations aimed at ending the war.

She described the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait as unacceptable.

Kallas also referred to the memorandum of understanding agreed between the two sides, under which the Strait of Hormuz was to be reopened.

According to the EU’s High Representative, the recent Iranian attacks on ships near the strait run counter to that commitment and threaten the resumption of energy supplies.