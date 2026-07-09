Early school leavers in the EU rise to 9.1% amid struggles

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Eurostat has published the 2026 edition of its “Key figures on Europe” statistical overview of recent developments across the EU.

The publication brings together data on people and society, the economy, business, and the environment and natural resources, the EU statistics agency said in a release on Thursday.

Among the figures highlighted, 9.1% of young people in the EU left education and training early in 2025.

EU exports rose by 1.9% compared with the previous year, while imports increased by 2.5%.

Trade, farming and food production

The release also includes data on meat production across the bloc, Eurostat said.

Spain accounted for 24.1% of pig meat produced in the EU, while Poland had the largest share of poultry meat production at 21.5% based on 2024 data.

France produced the biggest share of bovine meat in the EU at 20.1%.

The publication is presented through visualisations and short texts, and is designed to help readers explore and compare data between countries.