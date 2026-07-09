NATO doubles down on defence goals with €70b Ukraine pledge, new spending

Credit: NATO

NATO leaders meeting in Ankara have agreed new spending and procurement commitments, including at least EUR 70 billion in support for Ukraine over the next two years.

The summit concluded on Wednesday 8 July 2026, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saying defence investment was rising, new capabilities were being delivered, defence industrial production was expanding, and European allies and Canada were taking greater responsibility for their security, NATO informed.

Allies highlighted progress towards a goal of investing 5% of GDP in defence by 2035, with total defence and security spending “around 4%” one year into what Mr Rutte described as a 10-year effort.

“Our focus has now shifted decisively from setting targets to delivering results,” Rutte said.

New deals for industry, drones and fuel supply

More than EUR 50 billion in new procurement deals were announced at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum, involving governments and industry, NATO informed.

Allies also launched “NATO’s Drone Edge”, which the organisation described as an initiative to invest USD 40 billion over the next five years in counter-uncrewed systems — technology designed to detect or stop drones.

NATO also announced a 27-billion-euro investment in its fuel supply chain, including modernising fuel storage and distribution and supporting new facilities such as pipelines “towards the eastern part of the Alliance.”

On Ukraine, allies pledged at least EUR 70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for this year and again next year.

Leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to Article 5 — NATO’s collective defence clause stating that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all — at the Ankara summit.