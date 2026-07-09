EU Parliament warns of worsening crisis in global aid and accountability

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The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on the EU to condemn violations of international humanitarian law, including the obstruction and politicisation of humanitarian aid.

MEPs backed the text by a show of hands during a plenary session on Thursday, the parliamentary press service informed.

The resolution follows a joint communication published on 27 May 2026 by the European Commission and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, titled “Defending values, driving reform, delivering impact: the EU’s humanitarian action in a shifting global order.”

MEPs condemned attempts to obstruct aid and the delivery of humanitarian assistance “to advance military agendas”, as well as what they described as the politicisation of aid that restricts access to life-saving support.

They also condemned an increase in attacks and killings of humanitarian workers in conflict areas.

Call for investigations and funding concerns

MEPs reiterated that intentional attacks against personnel involved in humanitarian assistance missions constitute war crimes,.

The European Commission and EU member states should unequivocally condemn the killing of humanitarian workers and invest in investigations and prosecutions of perpetrators, the resolution said.

MEPs also called for the EU to strengthen its capacity to monitor and document violations of international humanitarian law — often referred to as IHL, the rules of war that seek to limit the effects of armed conflict — including by supporting independent accountability mechanisms and co-operating with international investigative bodies.

The Parliament said the resolution reflects concerns about a global humanitarian and development funding crisis and decisions by key donors — including several EU member states — to reduce aid budgets.

MEPs stated that the Commission and member states should increase support for displaced people and the communities hosting them, and invest in longer-term solutions and self-reliance.