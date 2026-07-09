EU signs deal for 24 million RSV vaccine doses ahead of winter

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The European Commission has signed a joint procurement framework contract with Moderna that allows participating countries to access up to 24 million doses of the company’s mRNA-based RSV vaccine, mRESVIA®, ahead of the 2026 — 2027 winter season.

The deal was requested by six countries and has no minimum purchase requirement, the Commission informed on Thursday. The contract can run for up to four years.

RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can lead to severe illness in more vulnerable groups such as older adults.

More than 156,000 adults are hospitalised each year in Europe because of RSV.

The Commission said the vaccine is designed to protect adults against lung diseases caused by RSV, including bronchitis and pneumonia.

Joint buying scheme

The contract sits under the EU’s Joint Procurement Agreement, which allows countries to buy medical countermeasures together on a voluntary basis, the Commission said.

A total of 39 countries had signed the agreement as of July 2026.

Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, stated that the joint procurement would help member states prepare for RSV ahead of winter and reduce pressure on hospitals during peak season.