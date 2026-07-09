EU says farmers missing key opportunities under competition law exemptions

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EU competition rules have supported fairer market conditions and economic resilience for farmers across the bloc, according to a new European Commission report covering developments from July 2017 to July 2025.

The report examines how competition law is applied in agriculture, focusing on exemptions written into the EU’s Common Market Organisation (CMO) — the framework that sets rules for certain agricultural markets — and on antitrust investigations, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

It also describes how the current system maintains a market-oriented agricultural sector while strengthening farmers’ position in the food supply chain.

EU law contains specific exemptions from competition rules for agriculture, reflecting challenges faced by farmers, according to the Commission.

The report says these provisions can allow farmers to work together more easily, improve bargaining power, manage risks and respond to market pressures, while also ensuring benefits for consumers.

The Commission said the rules can also allow producers and other operators in the agri-food supply chain to cooperate on agreements that pursue higher sustainability standards than those required by EU or national law.

The report points out that these options are available but not yet fully used by farmers.

Investigations and enforcement

The Commission said enforcement of competition rules remains central to ensuring farmers can operate on an equal footing, with coordination between the Commission and national competition authorities described as a key part of that work.

Around 110 investigations in the agricultural sector were concluded by the Commission and EU national competition authorities between July 2017 and July 2025.

The inquiries addressed concerns in the agri-food supply chain, aimed to prevent anti-competitive practices and, in some cases, led to companies changing their behaviour or paying fines.

Farmers were the largest source of investigations by submitting complaints to competition authorities, while other complaints came from manufacturers and retailers.

The Commission is required to report every seven years to the European Parliament and the Council on how competition rules are being applied in agriculture under the CMO regulation.