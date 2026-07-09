EU clears four major deals in energy and automotive despite market fears

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The European Commission has cleared four deals — spanning gas infrastructure, green hydrogen, automotive interiors and energy software — after concluding they would not raise competition concerns under EU merger rules.

The Commission approved the acquisition of joint control of French gas transmission and storage company Teréga S.A.S. by Enagás Internacional of Spain and Italy’s SNAM, it announced on Thursday.

The regulator said the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets, and assessed the case using its simplified merger review procedure.

It also approved the creation of a joint venture between Germany’s EWE Hydrogen GmbH and Austria’s Verbund Green Hydrogen GmbH.

The deal concerns the production and sale of green hydrogen — hydrogen produced using renewable electricity — and the Commission said the new venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area.

Automotive interiors and energy software deals also cleared

In a separate decision, the Commission cleared the acquisition of Forvia Automotive Interiors Business — which includes operations in France, China and the US — by investment funds managed by Apollo Capital Management and other subsidiaries of Apollo Global Management.

The transaction relates to automotive interior parts, and the Commission said it did not identify competition concerns because of the companies’ limited market positions resulting from the deal.

The regulator also approved the acquisition of joint control of PowerGEM Topco, L.P. by General Atlantic’s affiliated investment funds and TA Associates Management, both of the US.

The transaction relates to power grid and energy simulation software, as well as related consulting services, and the Commission said the business has negligible activities in the European Economic Area.

Further details are listed in the Commission’s public case register under the case numbers M.12438, M.12458, M.12460 and M.12450.