EU enlargement chief urges cross-party unity as North Macedonia seeks membership

Credit: Marta Kos on X

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos visited Skopje on Wednesday for talks on North Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union, including progress on reforms linked to the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

North Macedonia has received €142.1 million so far through the Reform and Growth Facility, after advances in delivering what the Commission described as key reforms, the Commission informed on Thursday.

Kos met Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali, with discussions covering implementation of the country’s Reform Agenda, priorities for gradual integration into the EU, and wider developments connected to the accession process.

She also held talks with Afrim Gashi, President of the Assembly, focusing on constructive political dialogue and cross-party backing for EU-related reforms.

Meetings with students and civil society

During the trip, Kos visited a student dormitory in Skopje that was refurbished with EU funding.

She also met youth organisations to discuss opportunities linked to closer integration with the EU, including participation in programmes such as Horizon Europe — the EU’s research and innovation funding scheme — and Erasmus+ — its exchange programme for education and training.

Later on Wednesday, Kos met with civil society organisations and media representatives to discuss the implementation of EU-related reforms, particularly in the area of the rule of law.