EU condemns Belarus over 863 political prisoners and rising repression

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The EU said 28 political prisoners have recently been released in Belarus, while at least 863 others remain in detention, citing figures from the Viasna Human Rights Center.

The EU told the Council of Europe in Strasbourg that it remained concerned about the conditions faced by those still held, including isolation from families and lawyers, allegations of ill-treatment and torture, and a lack of access to essential health services.

It also raised concerns about new arrests and re-arrests, and said some of those released were facing restrictions on their rights and freedoms, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Wednesday.

Calls for further releases

The EU said it was “deeply concerned” about a deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus and condemned what it described as ongoing persecution and intimidation across Belarusian society.

Those it listed as being targeted included human rights defenders, journalists, independent trade unionists, civil society representatives, and people belonging to national minorities.

The bloc reiterated calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining political prisoners in Belarus and for their “effective rehabilitation”, and urged the authorities to end repression.

A group of non-EU countries said they aligned with the statement: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, San Marino, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.