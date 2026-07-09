EU warns Kosovo’s stalled leadership risks undermining voter trust, reform funding

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Kosovo’s political parties have been urged by the EU to form functioning institutions after three parliamentary elections in 18 months failed to produce stable government

Kosovo held parliamentary elections in February 2025, December 2025 and again on 7 June 2026, with each vote described as peaceful, competitive and well administered in an op-ed by Eva Palatová, Head of the EU in Kosovo ad Interim, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The February 2025 election did not lead to a government being formed, while the December 2025 election did not produce the parliamentary majority needed to elect a President, Palatová noted.

The Assembly operated only briefly before Kosovo returned to the polls, leaving the country in political and institutional stalemate for much of the past year and a half, she added.

Turnout in the June 2026 election fell significantly compared with December 2025, according to the EU Office/EU Special Representative in Kosovo.

Palatová said repeated elections without clear outcomes can risk frustration and fatigue among voters.

She added the Constitutional Court has repeatedly been asked to resolve disputes and interpret constitutional provisions, adding that courts cannot replace political leadership.

EU funding and reforms linked to political decisions

The EU remains Kosovo’s largest provider of financial assistance, Palatová pointed out.

Under the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, Kosovo can benefit from up to €882.6 million in grants and favourable loans by the end of 2027, she added.

A further €300 million is set to be mobilised through the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance for 2026 and 2027 and the Western Balkans Investment Framework, according to the EU Office/EU Special Representative in Kosovo.

The Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance is the EU’s funding programme to support reforms in countries seeking closer ties with the bloc.

Palatová noted that European Council President António Costa said during a recent visit to Pristina that enlargement is a “geostrategic necessity” for Europe and an investment in peace, stability and security on the continent.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos called on political forces to come together to build institutional stability, while the EU’s High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas urged the swift formation of institutions following the June vote.

After election results are certified, the winning party has a particular responsibility to reach across the political spectrum to help build compromises to constitute the Assembly, form a government and elect a President in line with constitutional requirements, Palatová said.

All elected parties also share responsibility to engage in negotiations in good faith, she concluded.