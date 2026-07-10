Ukrainian refugee numbers in EU edge up as Germany leads the response

Credit: Unsplash

A total of 4.38 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine were living in the EU under temporary protection on 31 May 2026.

That was up by 7,795 people compared with the end of April 2026, an increase of 0.2%, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Germany hosted the largest number of people under temporary protection from Ukraine at 1,283,270 — 29.3% of the EU total — followed by Poland with 967,505 (22.1%) and Spain with 267,400 (6.1%).

Numbers rose in 22 of the 26 EU countries with available data, with the largest increases in Italy (+6,250), Germany (+3,610) and Spain (+2,295).

Four countries recorded decreases, with the largest falls in Bulgaria (-12,345), Poland (-3,750) and France (-665).

Highest per-capita rates in Slovakia, Poland and Cyprus

Measured per head of population, the highest ratios of temporary protection beneficiaries were in Slovakia (26.8 per 1,000 people), Poland (26.5) and Cyprus (25.9), compared with an EU average of 9.7, Eurostat said.

Ukrainian citizens made up more than 98.5% of people under temporary protection in the EU.

Adult women accounted for 43.4% of beneficiaries, adult men for 26.8%, and minors for 29.8%.

Temporary protection is an EU mechanism created for a large inflow of displaced people, granting a right to stay and access to services without going through the full asylum process, under a Council decision adopted on 4 March 2022.

EU member states agreed in June 2025 to extend temporary protection for those fleeing Ukraine from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.