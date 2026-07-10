Friday 10 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU cultural jobs hit 8.9 million, show stark national disparities in 2025

Friday 10 July 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU cultural jobs hit 8.9 million, show stark national disparities in 2025
Credit: Unsplash

The EU’s cultural sector employed 8.9 million people in 2025, accounting for 4.3% of total employment.

Nearly half of people working in cultural jobs were aged 30 to 49 (48.5%), while women made up 49.6% of the workforce and men 50.4%, Eurostat announced on Friday.

Education levels in cultural employment were higher on average than across the workforce as a whole, with 61.9% of people employed in culture having tertiary education — meaning education at university level or equivalent.

In 17 of the EU’s 27 countries, cultural employment represented between 4% and 5% of overall employment.

Employment in culture, 2025, % by age, sex and education. Chart. See link to the full dataset below.

Where cultural employment was highest and lowest

The highest shares of people employed in culture were recorded in the Netherlands (5.7%), Estonia (5.3%) and Malta (5.1%), Eurostat said.

The lowest shares were in Romania (1.8%), Slovakia (3.3%) and Ireland (3.4%).

Eurostat also said it had released a new edition of its Guide to Eurostat culture statistics, which sets out the methods used to compile EU-wide data on cultural employment and other culture-related indicators.

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