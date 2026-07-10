Vocational training hailed for job opportunities in EU but criticised for basic skill shortfalls

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Europeans overwhelmingly see vocational education and training as a route to job-relevant skills and employment, with 85% saying it provides technical skills needed for work, a new EU-wide Eurobarometer survey has found.

The survey found 82% of respondents believe vocational education and training, often shortened to VET, leads to job opportunities, while 66% said it leads to well-paid jobs, the European Commission informed on Friday.

VET combines classroom learning with practical training to prepare people for specific occupations.

Nearly three-quarters of Europeans — 73% — described VET as offering high-quality learning, while 79% said it is delivered by competent teachers and 78% pointed to modern infrastructure.

More than half of respondents said the main reason people choose VET is to start working and earning money sooner, while 53% cited job opportunities and potential earnings as a key influence on choosing VET.

Family advice influenced 35% of choices, and 28% pointed to guidance from teachers or counsellors.

Concerns over basic skills and gender stereotypes

Around half of respondents said VET programmes do not sufficiently teach basic skills such as literacy and digital literacy, or broader skills such as communication and critical thinking, the Commission reported.

Gender stereotypes were also highlighted, with 71% agreeing that women are often encouraged to choose general education rather than technical subjects.

Alongside the survey, the Commission published a report on progress linked to a 2020 Council Recommendation on VET, a non-binding EU policy framework.

The EU has met a target for work-based learning, with 66% of recent VET graduates having gained such experience against a goal of 60%, while 80.2% of VET graduates are employed compared with a target of 82%.

Roxana Mînzatu, the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, said: “Europeans see it as a route to well-paid jobs and future-proof careers,” adding that the Commission is preparing an upcoming VET Strategy.