EU backs €2m Irish scheme to shield growers from fuel price strain

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The European Commission has approved a €2 million Irish state aid scheme to support horticulture companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The scheme is covered by the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — known as METSAF — adopted on 29 April 2026, the Commission noted in a release on Friday.

It will run until 31 December 2026 and is open to companies involved in the primary production of agricultural products, with a focus on fruit and vegetable growers using heated horticultural structures.

Support will be provided as direct grants and is intended to cover additional fuel costs incurred between 1 March and 31 December 2026 as a result of the Middle East crisis.

How the EU assessed the aid

The Commission said it assessed the Irish scheme under EU State aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows member states to support certain economic activities under set conditions.

It concluded the measures meet the requirements of METSAF and approved the scheme under EU State aid rules.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s State aid register under case number SA.123707.