EU clears medical device merger, dismissing competition concerns

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The European Commission has approved Armira and TA Associates’ acquisition of joint control of Intersurgical Aktiengesellschaft AG, a Liechtenstein-based company, under the EU Merger Regulation.

Armira Opportunities III GmbH & Co. geschlossene Investment KG is based in Germany, while TA Associates Management L.P. manages and advises funds in the United States, the Commission noted in a release on Friday.

The deal relates primarily to the medical device industry, it added.

The Commission said it cleared the transaction after concluding it would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets, meaning they do not operate at different stages of the same supply chain.

Review carried out under simplified procedure

The notified transaction was examined under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, a faster process used for cases that are unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12320.