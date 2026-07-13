EU hospital beds continue steady decline, lowest rates in Nordic countries

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The EU had 507 hospital beds per 100,000 people in 2024, down slightly from 511 in 2023.

The number of hospital beds has fallen steadily since 2009, when the EU recorded 582 beds per 100,000 people, Eurostat reported on Monday.

It linked the longer-term decline to scientific and technological developments that have shortened hospital stays for many in-patient procedures or shifted them to out-patient or day care treatment.

Bulgaria recorded the highest number of hospital beds relative to its population in 2024, at 870 per 100,000 people.

Germany followed with 759, then Romania with 731, Austria with 655 and Czechia with 639.

At the other end of the scale, six EU countries recorded fewer than 300 hospital beds per 100,000 people.

Sweden had 187, the Netherlands 221, Denmark 226, Finland 248, Spain 283 and Ireland 293.

Long-term care beds vary widely between countries

Separate data on long-term care beds — places in nursing homes and other residential facilities for people who need ongoing support — show the highest rates in the Netherlands, Sweden and Belgium, Eurostat reported.

The Netherlands recorded 1,390 long-term care beds per 100,000 people in 2024, followed by Sweden with 1,298 and Belgium with 1,249.

The lowest rates were recorded in Greece and Bulgaria, with 20 and 26 long-term care beds per 100,000 people respectively, followed by Portugal with 94.