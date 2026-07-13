Judge reappointed as EU court undergoes pivotal partial membership renewal

Credit: Court of Justice of the EU

Member states’ representatives have appointed a judge and an advocate-general to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Koen Lenaerts of Belgium has been re-appointed as a judge at the Court of Justice for a term running from 7 October 2027 to 6 October 2033, the Council of the EU announced on Friday.

The re-appointment forms part of a partial renewal of the court’s membership, with the terms of 14 judges and six advocates-general due to expire on 6 October 2027.

Stéphanie Laulhé-Shaelou of Cyprus has been appointed as an advocate-general after the resignation of Nicholas Emiliou.

Advocates-general are members of the court who deliver independent legal opinions to assist judges in deciding cases.

The appointment will run for the remainder of Emiliou’s term, which ends on 6 October 2027.

How appointments are made

The Court of Justice of the European Union is made up of two courts — the Court of Justice and the General Court, the Council noted.

Judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union are appointed by agreement between EU member state governments after consultation with a panel that gives an opinion on candidates’ suitability.

The decision will take effect on the date it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.