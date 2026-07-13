EU warns of humanitarian crisis as violence escalates in Sudan's North Kordofan

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The EU has raised the alarm over escalating violence in El Obeid in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, saying a military build-up by the Rapid Support Forces threatens a city sheltering about 500,000 civilians.

El Obeid currently hosts around 100,000 displaced people, the European Union said in a statement issued by its High Representative Kaja Kallas.

It declared that the Rapid Support Forces, known as the RSF, must “immediately cease” military operations in and around the city that put civilians at risk.

El Obeid “cannot become another El Fasher”, the EU said, referring to the Darfur city that has seen heavy fighting during Sudan’s conflict.

The EU stated all parties must respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law, including protections for civilians — particularly women and girls — and civilian infrastructure.

It said any attack targeting civilians, preventing their safe passage, or intentionally obstructing humanitarian access would violate international humanitarian law, adding it would consider “robust measures” against those responsible.

Call to end external support and return to talks

Foreign actors should end any direct or indirect support that enables the conflict to continue, in line with commitments under the Berlin Principles, the EU declared.

It also called on the parties to return to negotiations for a lasting ceasefire and to allow “rapid, safe, unimpeded” humanitarian access, according to the statement. The EU said it supports a Sudanese-led civilian political process to restore civilian governance and uphold accountability and respect for international law.

As a member of the Quintet — a group involved in international efforts focused on Sudan — the EU said it would continue to support efforts to end suffering and restore peace in a Sudanese-led transition to civilian rule.