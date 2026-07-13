EU launches mission in Armenia to combat modern hybrid threats

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The EU has launched a new civilian advisory mission in Armenia to help the country respond to “hybrid threats” such as cyber attacks, disinformation and illicit financial flows.

The mission, called the EU Partnership Mission in Armenia (EUPM Armenia), is being deployed under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy and is intended to support Armenian authorities with strategic advice, technical expertise and capacity building across national institutions, the Council of the EU informed in a statement on Monday.

Hybrid threats refer to a mix of tactics that can include hacking, coordinated disinformation and other forms of interference short of conventional military action.

EUPM Armenia will also provide operational advice and set up a dedicated project cell to carry out targeted actions under its mandate in co-operation with international partners.

The mission is non-executive and will not take part in the Armenian authorities’ decision-making.

Two-year mandate and new head of mission

EUPM Armenia was established at the request of the Armenian government and will initially run for two years, the Council said.

It will be primarily staffed by experts seconded from EU member states.

Cosmin George Dinescu was appointed head of mission on 11 June 2026, having previously led the EU Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova.

EUPM Armenia is separate from the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), set up in 2023, which monitors and reports on the situation on the ground and supports confidence building and human security.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said EU experts would support Armenian authorities in dealing with cyber threats and disinformation and countering illicit financial flows.

The mission was formally established on 21 April 2026, following an invitation from Armenia’s foreign minister in a letter dated 12 December 2025.