Shift in EU foreign envoys amid Kosovo and Bosnia policy challenges

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The EU Council has appointed German diplomat Dirk Schübel as its next EU Special Representative for Kosovo, with a two-year mandate starting on 1 September 2026.

Schübel will succeed Aivo Orav in the role, which represents the EU in Kosovo on political issues, the Council announced on Monday.

He is currently head of the Russia Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS) — the EU’s diplomatic service — and has previously served as the EU’s Special Envoy for the Eastern Partnership from 2022 to 2024.

Schübel also led the EU delegations to Belarus from 2019 to 2022 and to Moldova from 2009 to 2013.

The Council said the mandate for the Kosovo post includes monitoring progress on political, economic and security priorities, supporting work on human rights, the rule of law and minority protection, and providing political guidance to the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), an EU mission that supports justice and policing institutions.

It also includes supporting the EU-facilitated Belgrade–Pristina Dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo.

Mandates extended for Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Horn of Africa

The Council also extended the mandate of Luigi Soreca as EU Special Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina for a further two years, until 31 August 2028.

Annette Weber’s mandate as EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa was extended for 12 months, until 31 August 2027.

EU Special Representatives are appointed to represent the bloc’s policies and interests in specific regions or on particular issues, and there are currently 11 posts supporting the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.