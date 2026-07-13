EU targets Sudan’s gold trade in crackdown on ‘war economy’

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The EU has expanded its sanctions on Sudan by banning the purchase, import or transfer of gold originating in the country.

The Council of the EU on Monday introduced new sector-wide measures targeting what it described as Sudan’s “war economy”, alongside existing restrictive measures.

As part of the package, the EU also banned the sale, supply, transfer or export of mercury and cyanide to Sudan, chemicals commonly used in gold mining.

The measures also prohibit related services such as technical assistance, brokering and financial support linked to the restricted trade.

Exceptions and wider sanctions framework

The Council said the restrictions on mercury and cyanide include exceptions for goods intended for humanitarian purposes, public health emergencies and disaster response.

The conflict in Sudan began on 15 April 2023, and has led to a severe humanitarian crisis and widespread violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The EU’s current sanctions framework on Sudan was adopted on 9 October 2023 and has been updated several times, with the latest listings adopted in January 2026.