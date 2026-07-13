EU approves €120m for Moldova’s air defence amid growing regional tensions

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EU member states have approved €120 million in funding to support the Republic of Moldova’s air defence capabilities under the European Peace Facility.

The measure will support Moldova’s armed forces and is intended to enhance the country’s ability to defend its airspace, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

The funding will pay for a mid-range air defence system for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova.

It follows earlier support under the same scheme for air surveillance and air defence.

What is the European Peace Facility?

The European Peace Facility was set up in March 2021 to fund EU foreign and security policy actions in military and defence, including support to non-EU countries and international organisations, the Council said.

With the new package, total EU support to Moldova under the facility has reached €317 million.